NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$12.93 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

