Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $17,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.