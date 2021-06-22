Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $10,345,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $2,791,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,221,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 123,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

