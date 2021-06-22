Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ritch N. Wood Sells 18,250 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $63.85.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.