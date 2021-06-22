Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 19,862.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

