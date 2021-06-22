NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri Sells 34 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dabiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $737.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $632.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $775.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

