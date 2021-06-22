NXM (NXM) Price Tops $72.68 on Major Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 26% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $465.75 million and approximately $157,029.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $72.68 or 0.00225996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00636525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.68 or 0.07306438 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,573 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,398 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

