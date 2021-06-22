Oakmont Corp Buys Shares of 252,543 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oakmont Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakmont Corp owned about 0.10% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,989. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 706.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

