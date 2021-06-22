Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,825 ($36.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,813 ($36.75).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,608.57 ($34.08).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,957 ($25.57) on Monday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 20.88 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of £14.69 billion and a PE ratio of -111.83.

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,000,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,555,161.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

