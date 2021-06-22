Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at WBB Securities

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target boosted by WBB Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

