One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 290.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

