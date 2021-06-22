One Liberty Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 290.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

