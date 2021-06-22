Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $484.42 million, a PE ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

