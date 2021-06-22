Oracle Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock worth $476,244,600. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.