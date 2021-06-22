Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $79.36 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Orbs has a market cap of $79.36 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00599624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00077242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

