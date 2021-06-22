Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,752. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

