Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $170.09 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $170.09 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00019296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

