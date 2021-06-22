Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Cap Reaches $284,131.83

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $284,131.83 and $317.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00363165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 161.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

