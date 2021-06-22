Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.35% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

