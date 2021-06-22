PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $45.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.82.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,035 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PD opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

