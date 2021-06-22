Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.60. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 853.8% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 37,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $365.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

