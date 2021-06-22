Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $370.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

