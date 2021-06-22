Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00644860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.81 or 0.07194902 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

PAMP is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

