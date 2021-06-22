Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 809 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

