Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,564 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $34,119,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $115.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

