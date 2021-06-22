Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.43. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.