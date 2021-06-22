Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

