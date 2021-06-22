Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

ASPN opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

