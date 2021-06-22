Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

