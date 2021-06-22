PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases 7,500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 293.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.7% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.26. 39,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,637. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

