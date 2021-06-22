ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $959.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,372.86 or 0.99969556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

