Particl (PART) Trading Down 35.6% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Particl has a market cap of $10.06 million and $14,076.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003379 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00352492 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,827,394 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,640 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

