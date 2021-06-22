Patrick Brickley Sells 2,045 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.55. 292,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

