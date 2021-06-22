PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0011 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $97,886.29 and approximately $442.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00595416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

