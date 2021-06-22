Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $200.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $184.84 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

