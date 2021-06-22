PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.30

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $7.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The firm has a market cap of £406.45 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,764.12. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.55).

In related news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

