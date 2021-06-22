Peel Hunt Increases Morses Club (LON:MCL) Price Target to GBX 100

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Shares of MCL traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 191,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,058. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.75. The firm has a market cap of £123.25 million and a P/E ratio of 465.00.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.