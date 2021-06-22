Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 30,990 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JOF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

