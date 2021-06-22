Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 493.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.41.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

