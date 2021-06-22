Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $861.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $528.63 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $849.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

