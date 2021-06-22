Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 2,136 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

