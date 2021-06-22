Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

NKE opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

