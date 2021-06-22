Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.32% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

