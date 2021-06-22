Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,884,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,197,000 after buying an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

