Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $217.51 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

