Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 32,559 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

