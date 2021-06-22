Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Chubb by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.