Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Down 4.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 814,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,098,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.