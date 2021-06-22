Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

In related news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $25,894.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.