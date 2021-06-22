Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 163,489 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,489 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.